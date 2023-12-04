News you can trust since 1772
The Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue was on hand at Amelia Court in Steelstown to switch on the Christmas Lights and meet Mr and Mrs Claus whose Grotto officially opened for the festive period until Christmas Eve. This year donations are in aid of the Foyle Hospice and Macmillan Cancer SupportThe Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue was on hand at Amelia Court in Steelstown to switch on the Christmas Lights and meet Mr and Mrs Claus whose Grotto officially opened for the festive period until Christmas Eve. This year donations are in aid of the Foyle Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support
The Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue was on hand at Amelia Court in Steelstown to switch on the Christmas Lights and meet Mr and Mrs Claus whose Grotto officially opened for the festive period until Christmas Eve. This year donations are in aid of the Foyle Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support

15 magical pictures of Derry Mayor switching on Amelia Court Christmas lights

The Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue was on hand at Amelia Court in Steelstown on Friday to switch on the Christmas Lights and meet Mr and Mrs Claus, whose Grotto officially opened for the festive period until Christmas Eve.
By Staff Reporter
Published 4th Dec 2023, 10:39 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 10:41 GMT

The residents of Amelia Court have come together for the past nine years to bring Christmas cheer to the community. This year, donations are in aid of the Foyle Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue was on hand at Amelia Court in Steelstown to switch on the Christmas Lights and meet Mr and Mrs Claus whose Grotto officially opened for the festive period until Christmas Eve. This year donations are in aid of the Foyle Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support. Shelia Duffy, left, Director of Income Generation and Communications at the Foyle Hospice also took part with Michaela Harkin. Picture Martin McKeown. 01.12.23

1. The Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue was on hand at Amelia Court in Steelstown to switch on the Christmas Lights and meet Mr and Mrs Claus whose Grotto officially opened for the festive period until Christmas Eve. This year donations are in aid of the Foyle Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support. Shelia Duffy, left, Director of Income Generation and Communications at the Foyle Hospice also took part with Michaela Harkin. Picture Martin McKeown. 01.12.23

The Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue was on hand at Amelia Court in Steelstown to switch on the Christmas Lights and meet Mr and Mrs Claus whose Grotto officially opened for the festive period until Christmas Eve. This year donations are in aid of the Foyle Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support. Shelia Duffy, left, Director of Income Generation and Communications at the Foyle Hospice also took part with Michaela Harkin. Picture Martin McKeown. 01.12.23 Photo: Martin McKeown

Photo Sales
The Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue was on hand at Amelia Court in Steelstown to switch on the Christmas Lights and meet Mr and Mrs Claus whose Grotto officially opened for the festive period until Christmas Eve. This year donations are in aid of the Foyle Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support

2. The Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue was on hand at Amelia Court in Steelstown to switch on the Christmas Lights and meet Mr and Mrs Claus whose Grotto officially opened for the festive period until Christmas Eve. This year donations are in aid of the Foyle Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support

The Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue was on hand at Amelia Court in Steelstown to switch on the Christmas Lights and meet Mr and Mrs Claus whose Grotto officially opened for the festive period until Christmas Eve. This year donations are in aid of the Foyle Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support Photo: Martin McKeown

Photo Sales
Santa looks on as Eddie Breslin joins the Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue who was on hand at Amelia Court in Steelstown to switch on the Christmas Lights and meet Mr and Mrs Claus whose Grotto officially opened for the festive period until Christmas Eve. This year donations are in aid of the Foyle Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture Martin McKeown. 01.12.23

3. Santa looks on as Eddie Breslin joins the Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue who was on hand at Amelia Court in Steelstown to switch on the Christmas Lights and meet Mr and Mrs Claus whose Grotto officially opened for the festive period until Christmas Eve. This year donations are in aid of the Foyle Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture Martin McKeown. 01.12.23

Santa looks on as Eddie Breslin joins the Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue who was on hand at Amelia Court in Steelstown to switch on the Christmas Lights and meet Mr and Mrs Claus whose Grotto officially opened for the festive period until Christmas Eve. This year donations are in aid of the Foyle Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture Martin McKeown. 01.12.23 Photo: Martin McKeown

Photo Sales
Some of the Christmas Lights at Steelstown which the Mayor, Councillor Patricia Logue officially switched on. Picture Martin McKeown. 01.12.23

4. Some of the Christmas Lights at Steelstown which the Mayor, Councillor Patricia Logue officially switched on. Picture Martin McKeown. 01.12.23

Some of the Christmas Lights at Steelstown which the Mayor, Councillor Patricia Logue officially switched on. Picture Martin McKeown. 01.12.23 Photo: Martin McKeown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Patricia LogueMayorDerryMacmillan Cancer Support