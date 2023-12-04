15 magical pictures of Derry Mayor switching on Amelia Court Christmas lights

1 . The Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue was on hand at Amelia Court in Steelstown to switch on the Christmas Lights and meet Mr and Mrs Claus whose Grotto officially opened for the festive period until Christmas Eve. This year donations are in aid of the Foyle Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support. Shelia Duffy, left, Director of Income Generation and Communications at the Foyle Hospice also took part with Michaela Harkin. Picture Martin McKeown. 01.12.23

Photo: Martin McKeown