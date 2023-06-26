The second annual HURT ‘Paws For Thought’ 5k Doggy Walk was blazed in sunshine and saw over 50 owners and their pooches take part in the ‘Out The Line’ walk to raise much-needed funds for the local charity.
Here is a selection of photographs from the event.
1. HURT ‘PAWS FOR THOUGHT’ WALK. . . . .Leeann Doherty, organiser pictured with owners and their dogs who took part in Saturday’s ‘Paws for Thought’ Doggy Walk from Destined, Foyle Road to Out The Line. (Photos; Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. Eddie Henry and Niamh Kerrigan with their dog ‘Denny’ on Saturday.
3. Kyle McCloskey and Christina McKeever with ‘Charlie’ before Saturday’s walk.
4. REGISTRATION. . . . Registrat for Saturday’s ‘Paws for Thought’ dog walk Irene Hewitt signing in Pauline McCloskey.
