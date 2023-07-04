News you can trust since 1772
All smiles at the Derry Eid al-Adha celebrations.
All smiles at the Derry Eid al-Adha celebrations.

15 photographs of the Eid al-Adha celebrations in Derry at the weekend

Derry's Muslim community hosted a special family gathering at Templemore Sports Complex at the weekend to celebrate Eid al-Adha.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:45 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 14:46 BST

Families brought dishes to share while there was fun for the children with bouncy castles, go-karts and ice cream at the North West Islamic Association event on Saturday.

Eid al-Adha – ‘the feast of sacrifice’ – is a celebration of Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail.

It is one of the main official celebrations within Islam and occurs two months after Eid al-Fitr (the feast of the breaking of the fast) which occurs at the end of Ramadan.

Young and old enjoyed the Eid al-Adha celebrations on Saturday.

1. Young and old enjoyed the Eid al-Adha celebrations on Saturday.

Young and old enjoyed the Eid al-Adha celebrations on Saturday. Photo: Supplied

Marwa Al'Berro, from Syria, winner of a Carer of the Year Award winner at the Derry Journal - Best of Derry Awards at the Eid al-Adha celebrations.

2. Marwa Al'Berro, from Syria, winner of a Carer of the Year Award winner at the Derry Journal - Best of Derry Awards at the Eid al-Adha celebrations.

Marwa Al'Berro, from Syria, winner of a Carer of the Year Award winner at the Derry Journal - Best of Derry Awards at the Eid al-Adha celebrations. Photo: Supplied

Young people enjoying the Eid al-Adha celebrations on Saturday.

3. Young people enjoying the Eid al-Adha celebrations on Saturday.

Young people enjoying the Eid al-Adha celebrations on Saturday. Photo: Supplied

Enjoying the Eid al-Adha celebrations on Saturday.

4. Enjoying the Eid al-Adha celebrations on Saturday.

Enjoying the Eid al-Adha celebrations on Saturday. Photo: Supplied

