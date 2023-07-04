15 photographs of the Eid al-Adha celebrations in Derry at the weekend
Derry's Muslim community hosted a special family gathering at Templemore Sports Complex at the weekend to celebrate Eid al-Adha.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:45 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 14:46 BST
Families brought dishes to share while there was fun for the children with bouncy castles, go-karts and ice cream at the North West Islamic Association event on Saturday.
Eid al-Adha – ‘the feast of sacrifice’ – is a celebration of Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail.
It is one of the main official celebrations within Islam and occurs two months after Eid al-Fitr (the feast of the breaking of the fast) which occurs at the end of Ramadan.
