Fiann Mullin with sister Radha pictured with their awards on Saturday.

15 photos from Foyle School of Speech & Drama's Charity Feis in Derry

There were prizes galore for the participants at the Foyle School of Speech & Drama following their 2022 Charity Feis at the Millennium Forum in Derry.

By Brendan McDaid
4 minutes ago

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography

1. Siblings Cillian McGurk, winner of P6 Boys and Nessa McGurk, winner of the P2 girls awards at the Foyle School of Speech and Drama Annual Charity Feis on Saturday.

2. P6 Saoirse Doherty with sister Niamh P2 during Saturday’s Feis.

3. Sisters Thanmaya and Ameya Nair pictured with their awards on Saturday.

4. Year 10 Girls pictured with teachers Sandra Biddle and Jenny Doherty and adjudicator Grainne McAnnaney-Herr during Saturday’s Foyle School of Speech and Drama at the Millennium Forum. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Derry
