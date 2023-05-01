News you can trust since 1772
15 Picture highlights of the Jazz Festival weekend

The City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival took place from Friday, April 28 to Monday, May 1 and saw hundreds of people come out to enjoy the music in the city

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 1st May 2023, 13:18 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 13:19 BST

The rain didn’t deter the crowds as people moved and grooved to the jazzy tones throughout the weekend.

Ellen McCarroll enjoying the fun at the Jazz Festival with the Garage Boys in the Craft Village

Ellen McCarroll enjoying the fun at the Jazz Festival with the Garage Boys in the Craft Village Photo: none

Oisín and Neala Butler enjoying the fun at the Jazz Festival with the Garage Boys in the Craft Village

Oisín and Neala Butler enjoying the fun at the Jazz Festival with the Garage Boys in the Craft Village Photo: none

Rita Peach on stage in Sandinos as the Maiden City Tease Burlesque cabaret night takes to the stage as the City of Derry Jazz Festival gets underway. Picture Martin McKeown. 27.04.23

Rita Peach on stage in Sandinos as the Maiden City Tease Burlesque cabaret night takes to the stage as the City of Derry Jazz Festival gets underway. Picture Martin McKeown. 27.04.23 Photo: Martin McKeown

City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival 2023 Miss Mary Jane performing ion the City Hotel. ©Lorcan Doherty

City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival 2023 Miss Mary Jane performing ion the City Hotel. ©Lorcan Doherty Photo: Lorcan Doherty

