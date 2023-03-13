15 pictures as inspirational women are celebrated at Inishowen event
A number of inspirational Inishowen women have been celebrated at an event organised by Inishowen Development Partnership in collaboration with Women’s CollectiveDonegal.
‘Celebration of Women… Just like you’ took place in the Ballyliffin Hotel on the eve of International Women’s Day and hailed the inspirational women of Inishowen, those women around us in our lives, often not acknowledged but who we all know.
The event paid tribute to women, recognising their accomplishments, while also raising awareness to the challenges women continue to face. A number of fantastic local women were given awards on the night.
Here are 15 pictures of the night.