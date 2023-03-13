News you can trust since 1772
Award winners on the night back, from eleft: Lena Porter, Geraldine Mullan, Avril McMonagle, Mary McKinney, Mary M Doherty, Mildred Gill, Eileen Doherty. Front, from left: Michaela McDaid, Roseena Toner, Liz Le Masurier, Christina Barr and Cathy Kelly
15 pictures as inspirational women are celebrated at Inishowen event

A number of inspirational Inishowen women have been celebrated at an event organised by Inishowen Development Partnership in collaboration with Women’s CollectiveDonegal.

By Laura Glenn
1 hour ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 12:26pm

‘Celebration of Women… Just like you’ took place in the Ballyliffin Hotel on the eve of International Women’s Day and hailed the inspirational women of Inishowen, those women around us in our lives, often not acknowledged but who we all know.

The event paid tribute to women, recognising their accomplishments, while also raising awareness to the challenges women continue to face. A number of fantastic local women were given awards on the night.

Here are 15 pictures of the night.

Caroline Cunningham, Jo-ann Doherty, Nina Quigley and Michaela McDaid

1. IDP Celebrating Women event in Ballyliffin

Photo: IDP

The event was held to celebrate International Women's Day.

2. IDP Celebrating Women event

Photo: IDP

Ann Owens enjoying the music!

3. IDP Celebrating Women event

Photo: IDP

Lorraine Greene, Aine Kelly, Carlene Lyttle and Avril McMonagle

4. IDP Celebrating Women event

Photo: IDP

InishowenInishowen Development Partnership