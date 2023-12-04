News you can trust since 1772
Pat pictured with his wife Rosie and family at Thursday night's book launch in the Guildhall, Derry.
Pat pictured with his wife Rosie and family at Thursday night's book launch in the Guildhall, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

15 pictures of Pat McArt’s ‘War, Peace and the Derry Journal’ book signing in Guildhall

Pat McArt signed copies of his new memoir ‘War, Peace and the Derry Journal’ during a special reception in the Guildhall on Thursday.
The former ‘Journal’ editor was joined by his family, friends and former colleagues in the Whittaker Suite for the launch of the book which recounts his time at the helm of the newspaper from the 1980s to the 2010s.

‘War, Peace and the Derry Journal’ by Pat McArt is available from all good books shops or directly from Colmcille Press. To order visit: https://www.colmcillepress.com/product-page/war-peace-and-the-derry-journal-by-pat-mcart

'War, Peace and the Derry Journal' author Pat McArt pictured with his wife Rosie on Thursday night.

'War, Peace and the Derry Journal' author Pat McArt pictured with his wife Rosie on Thursday night.

'War, Peace and the Derry Journal' author Pat McArt pictured with his wife Rosie on Thursday night. Photo: JMcC

Pat sharing a joke with Eamonn MacDermott, Raymond McCartney and guest speaker, Martin Cowley on Thursday night.

Pat sharing a joke with Eamonn MacDermott, Raymond McCartney and guest speaker, Martin Cowley on Thursday night.

Pat sharing a joke with Eamonn MacDermott, Raymond McCartney and guest speaker, Martin Cowley on Thursday night. Photo: JMcC

Pat signing books for Francis Callaghan and former Derry Journal colleagues Eugene Duffy and Michael Wilson.

Pat signing books for Francis Callaghan and former Derry Journal colleagues Eugene Duffy and Michael Wilson.

Pat signing books for Francis Callaghan and former Derry Journal colleagues Eugene Duffy and Michael Wilson. Photo: JMcC

Garbhan Downey, Colmcille Press, addressing the attendance at Thursday's book launch. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Garbhan Downey, Colmcille Press, addressing the attendance at Thursday's book launch.

Garbhan Downey, Colmcille Press, addressing the attendance at Thursday's book launch. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: JMcC

