15 pictures of Pat McArt’s ‘War, Peace and the Derry Journal’ book signing in Guildhall
Pat McArt signed copies of his new memoir ‘War, Peace and the Derry Journal’ during a special reception in the Guildhall on Thursday.
By Staff Reporter
Published 4th Dec 2023, 11:19 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 11:20 GMT
The former ‘Journal’ editor was joined by his family, friends and former colleagues in the Whittaker Suite for the launch of the book which recounts his time at the helm of the newspaper from the 1980s to the 2010s.
‘War, Peace and the Derry Journal’ by Pat McArt is available from all good books shops or directly from Colmcille Press. To order visit: https://www.colmcillepress.com/product-page/war-peace-and-the-derry-journal-by-pat-mcart
