There was a large turnout on Wednesday afternoon at a protest over Radio Foyle staff and programming cuts announced by the BBC.
The protest outside Radio Foyle’s offices on Northland Road was arranged after the BBC Northern Ireland confirmed on Tuesday it was cutting jobs and programming in the north west.
While some programmes will remain, the announcement that eight of 12 journalist positions from Radio Foyle are to go next year along with the Breakfast Show and local news bulletins has been met with widespread outrage across the region.
Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. NUJ Derry North West Ireland Branch representative speaking at a protest outside BBC Radio Foyle, on Northland Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon against proposed cuts to jobs and services by BBC Northern Ireland as part of a cost-cutting and restructuring project. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2248GS – 40
NUJ Derry North West Ireland Branch representative speaking at a protest outside BBC Radio Foyle, on Northland Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon against proposed cuts to jobs and services by BBC Northern Ireland as part of a cost-cutting and restructuring project. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2248GS – 40
Photo: George Sweeney
2. Niall McCarroll, Derry Trades Union Council, speaking at a protest outside BBC Radio Foyle, on Northland Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon against proposed cuts to jobs and services by BBC Northern Ireland as part of a cost-cutting and restructuring project. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2248GS – 39
Niall McCarroll, Derry Trades Union Council, speaking at a protest outside BBC Radio Foyle, on Northland Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon against proposed cuts to jobs and services by BBC Northern Ireland as part of a cost-cutting and restructuring project. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2248GS – 39
Photo: George Sweeney
3. Abuse Victims campaigner Jon McCourt speaking at a protest outside BBC Radio Foyle, on Northland Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon against proposed cuts to jobs and services by BBC Northern Ireland as part of a cost-cutting and restructuring project. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2248GS – 37
Abuse Victims campaigner Jon McCourt speaking at a protest outside BBC Radio Foyle, on Northland Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon against proposed cuts to jobs and services by BBC Northern Ireland as part of a cost-cutting and restructuring project. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2248GS – 37
Photo: George Sweeney
4. Colr. Shaun Harkin speaking at a protest outside BBC Radio Foyle, on Northland Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon against proposed cuts to jobs and services by BBC Northern Ireland as part of a cost-cutting and restructuring project. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2248GS – 37
Colr. Shaun Harkin speaking at a protest outside BBC Radio Foyle, on Northland Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon against proposed cuts to jobs and services by BBC Northern Ireland as part of a cost-cutting and restructuring project. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2248GS – 37
Photo: George Sweeney