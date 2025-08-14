16 brilliant photographs from DEEDS celebratory tea party in Creggan during Féile 2025

DEEDS co-ordinator Sinead Devine commented: "It is hard to believe that we are at the end of our second phase. I joined DEEDS as a Support Worker in 2018 and here we are seven years later.”
The event brought together members from all the social and activity groups in the city who enjoyed music, games, dancing and the craic in the superbly decorated Bishop’s Field Sports Centre.
The fabulous Mickey Doherty entertained while the Mayor Ruairí McHugh also joined in the fun.
Enjoying the fun at Tuesday's DEEDS Tea Party - Front Row L to R Margaret McGurk, Mary and Tommy Morris, Brendan Arbuckle. Back Row - L to R Charlene Peoples (Vol) Chris McDaid (DEEDS Partner), Natasha Burke (OLT), Ann and John Doherty, Sarah and Joe Quinn and Kathleen McNaught (DEEDS Support Worker) Strabane Social Group. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty
Ladies having some fun getting photos taken on Tuesday. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty
Gerard McGill, Fred Dazell (Volunteer), Kevin McKinney and Maureen Hamilton (Volunteer), Caw Social Group, pictured on Tuesday afternoon at the Tea Party. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty
Entertainer Micky Doherty serenades Margaret Kirk from the Shantallow Social Group at Tuesday's DEEDS Tea Party in Creggan. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty