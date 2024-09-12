16 brilliant photographs of the Mayor’s Tea Dance in the Guildhall on Wednesday

The rest of the Mayor’s Tea Dance schedule for 2023/24 is as follows: Mayor’s African/American Tea Dance, Guildhall, Wednesday, October 9 2024.
Mayor’s Christmas Tea Dance (Derry), Guildhall, Wednesday, December 11, 2024.
Mayor’s Christmas Tea Dance (Strabane) St Pat’s Hall Tuesday, December 17, 2024. Mayor’s Tea Dance (Strabane), Alley Theatre, Thursday, January 16, 2025.
Mayor’s Spring Tea Dance, Guildhall, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Mayor’s Finale Tea Dance, Guildhall, Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
A registration list for the Mayor’s Tea Dance is being compiled by the Mayor’s Office so anyone hoping to attend must register their details by contacting them on 028 71 376527 or e mailing [email protected].
1. Deputy Mayor Darren Guy pictured at the Mayor's Tea Dance on Wednesday with a group from the local Chinese community.
2. Deputy Mayor Darren Guy pictured at the Mayor's Tea Dance on Wednesday with, from. left, Valerie Neely, Margaret Miller and Patsy and Marcella Rouse.
3. MAYOR'S TEA DANCE. . . .The Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Darren Guy pictured with a group from the Old Library Trust, Creggan during the Mayor's first Tea Dance of the year at the city's Guildhall on Wednesday afternoon. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. The Deputy Mayor, Darren Guy pictured with a group of ladies during the Mayor's first Tea Dance of the year at the city's Guildhall on Wednesday afternoon. Included are Chris Harkin, Marian McGavigan Paula Dillon and Pamela Smyth.
