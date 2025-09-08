16 brilliant photos from the celebratory mass for Carlo Acutis's canonisation in Derry

Carlo Acutis of leukaemia at just 15 years of age in 2006. Carlo had a passion for holiness, focusing his life on the Eucharist in order to grow in his relationship with Jesus.
He has been credited with miracles, including the healing of a child from a pancreatic disease in 2020, which was attributed to his intercession.
In 2024, Pope Francis acknowledged a second medical miracle attributed to Carlo, the recovery of a Costa Rican woman from a brain haemorrhage, an outcome doctors had doubted. Her mother had prayed for Acutis' intercession.
Photos by George Sweeney.
1. Parishioners and visitors attend St Eugene’s Cathedral on Sunday afternoon to celebrate the Canonisation of Carlo Acutis, by Pope Leo XIV in Rome, and to view a relic of Saint Carlos on display in the cathedral. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal
Parishioners and visitors attend St Eugene’s Cathedral on Sunday afternoon to celebrate the Canonisation of Carlo Acutis, by Pope Leo XIV in Rome, and to view a relic of Saint Carlos on display in the cathedral. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal Photo: George Sweeney
2. Parishioners and visitors attend St Eugene’s Cathedral on Sunday afternoon to celebrate the Canonisation of Carlo Acutis, by Pope Leo XIV in Rome, and to view a relic of Saint Carlos on display in the cathedral. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal
Parishioners and visitors attend St Eugene’s Cathedral on Sunday afternoon to celebrate the Canonisation of Carlo Acutis, by Pope Leo XIV in Rome, and to view a relic of Saint Carlos on display in the cathedral. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal Photo: George Sweeney
3. Parishioners and visitors attend St Eugene’s Cathedral on Sunday afternoon to celebrate the Canonisation of Carlo Acutis, by Pope Leo XIV in Rome, and to view a relic of Saint Carlos on display in the cathedral. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal
Parishioners and visitors attend St Eugene’s Cathedral on Sunday afternoon to celebrate the Canonisation of Carlo Acutis, by Pope Leo XIV in Rome, and to view a relic of Saint Carlos on display in the cathedral. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal Photo: George Sweeney
4. Parishioners and visitors attend St Eugene’s Cathedral on Sunday afternoon to celebrate the Canonisation of Carlo Acutis, by Pope Leo XIV in Rome, and to view a relic of Saint Carlos on display in the cathedral. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal
Parishioners and visitors attend St Eugene’s Cathedral on Sunday afternoon to celebrate the Canonisation of Carlo Acutis, by Pope Leo XIV in Rome, and to view a relic of Saint Carlos on display in the cathedral. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal Photo: George Sweeney