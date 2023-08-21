News you can trust since 1772
Girls Aloud fans Olivia Barrett, Amy-Leigh Bradley, Zoe McCourt, Victoria Clinton and Catherine McFadden pictured at a Golden Link Festival street party in Carnhill. 190803HG20Girls Aloud fans Olivia Barrett, Amy-Leigh Bradley, Zoe McCourt, Victoria Clinton and Catherine McFadden pictured at a Golden Link Festival street party in Carnhill. 190803HG20
16 Brilliant pictures of Derry street parties from August 2003

The two-week Golden Link Festival was a huge success in 2003, as it aimed to provide an alternative to the August 15th bonfires.
A number of street parties were held in different areas and Journal photographer Hugh Gallagher was there to capture the action.

All dressed up for the 15th August street party in Brookdale Park are Shauneen O'Hagan, Rachel Sharkey, Claire Doherty, Ciara Doherty and Niamh Doherty. 190803HG16 Photo: Hugh Gallagher

Entertainer Hugh Barbour in action during one of the Golden Link Festival's street parties on the 15th August. 190803HG12 Photo: Hugh Gallagher

Michael Sheerin, Jason McDermott, Joseph McCready and Ray Kelly pictured at the Golden Link street party in Glendale Park. 190803HG31 Photo: Hugh Gallagher

'Hurry up, before somebody sees me!' says Catriona Taylor, at Shantallow Donkey Field. 190803HG23 Photo: Hugh Gallagher

