Mary Shiels pictured with her mum Mary Shiels at NWRC's Higher Education and Access Graduation ceremony at the Millennium Forum. (Pic Martin McKeown)Mary Shiels pictured with her mum Mary Shiels at NWRC's Higher Education and Access Graduation ceremony at the Millennium Forum. (Pic Martin McKeown)
16 Brilliant pictures of NWRC's Derry graduation ceremony

North West Regional College (NWRC) graduation ceremony took place recently in the Millennium Forum.
By Staff Reporter
Published 1st Nov 2023, 09:24 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 09:26 GMT

Pictures by Martin McKeown.

Ruth Grant celebrates at NWRC's Higher Education and Access Graduation ceremony at the Millennium Forum. (Pic Martin McKeown)

Sophie McDaid won Broadcast & Electronic Solutions Ltd Award Awarded for Best Higher National Diploma in Creative Media Production Film Student)

Clare Shannon and Seanin Doherty pictured at NWRC's Higher Education and Access Graduation ceremony at the Millennium Forum. (Pic Martin McKeown)

Dominic Malate pictured at NWRC's Higher Education and Access Graduation ceremony at the Millennium Forum. (Pic Martin McKeown)

