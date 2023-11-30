16 class pictures of a karaoke competition in the Metro bar in Derry in 2003

20 years ago, the Metro hosted 'Popschool Talent Competition, Hollywood Wannabes' to find the Karaoke King or Queen of the North West, who would win the holiday of a lifetime to Hollywood, USA.
Winners on the night were Niall Blee and Marie Therese Martin with their rendition of Meatloaf’s ‘Paradise by the Dashboard Light’.
1. A night out in the Metro back in the day in 2003
2. A night out in the Metro back in the day in 2003
3. A night out in the Metro back in the day in 2003
4. A night out in the Metro back in the day in 2003
