16 photographs from Derry and Inishowen in July 1980

Another selection of crackers from the ‘Journal’ archive.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:15 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 16:16 BST

This time we take a trip back in time to July 1980. Can you believe 43 years have passed?

1. Club members who received trophies at the St. Brigid's Youth Club, Carnhill, annual presentation of prizes at St. Brigid's Parish Hall, Carnhill.

2. Irish flyweight boxing champion Neil McLaughlin presents the 'Clubgirl of the Year' award to Bronagh Fagan, at St. Brigid's Youth Club, Carnhill.

3. Joan Noble who was featured in the Derry Journal as one of four full-time staff members of Holiday Projects West who had the awesome task of making holiday arrangements for over fifty local teenagers.

4. The Inishowen League First Division champions, Quigley's Point Swifts, who defeated Cockhill Celtic in the McIvor Cup final at Maginn Park, Buncrana.

