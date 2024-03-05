16 pictures as Derry schoolchildren make their Confirmations 2024

The holy Sacrament is being administered at churches across the Derry Diocese.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal & Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. Pupils from Holy Child Primary School, Creggan, Derry who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Ignacy Sanuita, CC, at St. Mary's Church on Friday afternoon last.
2. Pupils from Good Shepherd Primary School, Waterside, Derry who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Most Rev. Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry, on Friday afternoon last. Included in photo are from left, Mrs. Suzann McCafferty, Principal, Mr. Herron, P7 Teacher, and on right, Fr. Michael Canny, Monsignor General. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
3. Pupils from Good Shepherd Primary School, Waterside, Derry who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Dr. Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry, on Friday afternoon last. Included in photo are from left, Mrs. Suzann McCafferty, Principal, and on right, Mrs. Forbes, P7 Teacher, and Fr. Michael Canny. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. Pupils from Rosemount PS who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Paul Farren at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday last. Included are Mrs Quinn, teacher, Mrs Flood, classroom assistant, Mr Gallagher, student teacher and Fr. Shaun Doherty. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
