16 pictures as Derry schoolchildren make their Confirmations 2024

2 . Pupils from Good Shepherd Primary School, Waterside, Derry who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Most Rev. Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry, on Friday afternoon last. Included in photo are from left, Mrs. Suzann McCafferty, Principal, Mr. Herron, P7 Teacher, and on right, Fr. Michael Canny, Monsignor General. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Pupils from Good Shepherd Primary School, Waterside, Derry who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Most Rev. Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry, on Friday afternoon last. Included in photo are from left, Mrs. Suzann McCafferty, Principal, Mr. Herron, P7 Teacher, and on right, Fr. Michael Canny, Monsignor General. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography