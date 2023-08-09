16 pictures of Derry people having a great night out in Downey's in August 2003

A series of ‘scratch card’ heats were held for ten weeks, where a number of entrants were drawn from both Downey’s Bar and Sugar Niteclub to go forward to the final. The format of the final competition was for each contestant to choose a random number from the computer screen, hoping to pick the correct number which would reveal the winning prize. The lucky winner on the night was Naomi Thompson, who was able to keep the Mini Cooper for a year.