News you can trust since 1772
NationalWorldTV
Emma, Caoimhe and Joanne at CafeRocEmma, Caoimhe and Joanne at CafeRoc
Emma, Caoimhe and Joanne at CafeRoc

16 Pictures of people partying in CaféRoc / Coles in Derry in 2003

‘Essential Thursdays’ at CafeRoc and Coles was apparently the place to be 20 years ago as people partied in July 2003.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST

The following pictures were published in the ‘Journal’ at the time with the following:

“Thursday nights at CafeRoc and Coles is the place to be if you want to kick start your weekend. ‘Essential Thursdays’ at the Strand Road venue has established itself as one of the biggest nights in the city. Resident D.J Double C is on the decks pleasing the crowd with his mix of RnB tunes. Next door in CafeRoc resident D.J Steve Moran can be heard pumping out a combination of chart hits and dance anthems. The doors open early with admission just £4 and all drinks only £1.50. If you consider yourself young and beautiful, and want to be seen with the glitz and glamorous, then get yourself in with the crowd at the biggest club in town.”

This is the first time these pictures have been published in colour.

Lads night out at CafeRoc

1. Partying in CafeRoc/Coles in July 2003

Lads night out at CafeRoc Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Stephen Gillespie, Christine Mullan, Mary Morrow and Elaine McMenamin

2. Partying in CafeRoc/Coles in July 2003

Stephen Gillespie, Christine Mullan, Mary Morrow and Elaine McMenamin Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Dan celebrating his 28th birthday with Tommy, Steve and Sean

3. Partying in CafeRoc/Coles in July 2003

Dan celebrating his 28th birthday with Tommy, Steve and Sean Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Seanan McAleer and Karen Taggart

4. Partying in CafeRoc/Coles in July 2003

Seanan McAleer and Karen Taggart Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Derry