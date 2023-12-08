News you can trust since 1772
St. Joseph's Boys School teacher Emmett McGinty pictured with his daughter Layla at the school's Wheel of Fortune' on Thursday night.St. Joseph's Boys School teacher Emmett McGinty pictured with his daughter Layla at the school's Wheel of Fortune' on Thursday night.
St. Joseph's Boys School teacher Emmett McGinty pictured with his daughter Layla at the school's Wheel of Fortune' on Thursday night.

16 pictures of the annual Christmas rickety wheel at St. Joseph’s Boys’ School

A large turnout descended on St. Joseph’s Boys’ School on Thursday evening to support the school’s annual Christmas rickety wheel.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 8th Dec 2023, 10:13 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 10:14 GMT

Some fantastic prizes were on offer. Congratulations to Mr. Eugene Gallagher who won one of the main ones – a 40 inch Hisense smart TV.

The St. Joseph’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) thanked everyone who attended saying ‘all monies raised will be used to support our boys’.

"Also thank you to all the staff and pupils who generously gave up their time to help with the night, we couldn't do it without you,” the PTA said.

Happy punters at the Christmas Wheel of Fortune in St. Joseph's Boys' School.

1. Happy punters at the Christmas Wheel of Fortune in St. Joseph's Boys' School.

Happy punters at the Christmas Wheel of Fortune in St. Joseph's Boys' School. Photo: JMcC

Photo Sales
People buying tickets at the Christmas Wheel of Fortune in St. Joseph's Boys' School.

2. People buying tickets at the Christmas Wheel of Fortune in St. Joseph's Boys' School.

People buying tickets at the Christmas Wheel of Fortune in St. Joseph's Boys' School. Photo: JMcC

Photo Sales
St. Joseph's Boys School Vice Principal Mr. Paul Kealey presenting one of the main prizes of Thurday's Wheel of Fortune to winner, Mr. Eugene Gallagher.

3. St. Joseph's Boys School Vice Principal Mr. Paul Kealey presenting one of the main prizes of Thurday's Wheel of Fortune to winner, Mr. Eugene Gallagher.

St. Joseph's Boys School Vice Principal Mr. Paul Kealey presenting one of the main prizes of Thurday's Wheel of Fortune to winner, Mr. Eugene Gallagher. Photo: JMcC

Photo Sales
Ian Mitchell picks up his prize from Lisa Grant on Thursday night.

4. Ian Mitchell picks up his prize from Lisa Grant on Thursday night.

Ian Mitchell picks up his prize from Lisa Grant on Thursday night. Photo: JMcC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page