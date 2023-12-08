16 pictures of the annual Christmas rickety wheel at St. Joseph’s Boys’ School
A large turnout descended on St. Joseph’s Boys’ School on Thursday evening to support the school’s annual Christmas rickety wheel.
Some fantastic prizes were on offer. Congratulations to Mr. Eugene Gallagher who won one of the main ones – a 40 inch Hisense smart TV.
The St. Joseph’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) thanked everyone who attended saying ‘all monies raised will be used to support our boys’.
"Also thank you to all the staff and pupils who generously gave up their time to help with the night, we couldn't do it without you,” the PTA said.
