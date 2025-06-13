17 brilliant photographs from Western Trust Chat Tea Train trip from Derry to Portrush

The event organised by Shona McEleney, GP Social Work Assistant departed North West Transport Hub to Portrush on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 and incorporated Loneliness Awareness Week.

Shona said: “We are delighted with yet another very successful Chat Tea Train day out. This initiative has gone from strength to strength and once again has benefited people in our local community who are experiencing loneliness or isolation and provided an opportunity for people to build relationships and connection in our community and reminisce about their time travelling by train to the seaside and bring joy and friendship.

“A huge thanks to The D'Ukes of Gransha as always for entertaining us during our trip. And a big thanks to Portrush Ukelele and Curry's Amusements for providing us with some ice-cream and refreshments on the day. Alongside some new memories and the opportunity for people to reminisce about their times previously visiting Portrush. A great day was had by all."

1 . Western Trust Chat Tea Train.jpg The Western Trust Chat Tea Train has yet again seen huge crowds avail of the day out, this time to the seaside, as passengers set off from Derry for Portrush. Photo: WHSCT Photo Sales

2 . Western Trust Chat Tea Train 10.jpg The Western Trust Chat Tea Train has yet again seen huge crowds avail of the day out, this time to the seaside, as passengers set off from Derry for Portrush. Photo: WHSCT Photo Sales

3 . Western Trust Chat Tea Train 8.jpg The Western Trust Chat Tea Train has yet again seen huge crowds avail of the day out, this time to the seaside, as passengers set off from Derry for Portrush. Photo: WHSCT Photo Sales