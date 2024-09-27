ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!. . . .Teresa McSwiney and Alison Lafferty tucking into the tacos on Wednesday evening.ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!. . . .Teresa McSwiney and Alison Lafferty tucking into the tacos on Wednesday evening.
17 brilliant photographs of Caolan McCourt of Notorious Street Food serving up Cookery Masterclass at Old Library Trust

By Staff Reporter
Published 27th Sep 2024, 13:28 BST
A full house was seated early for Wednesday night’s Cookery Masterclass with Caolan McCourt of Notorious Street Food fame in Creggan’s Old Library Trust.

The packed attendance was given cooking tips, advice on using fresh and simple ingredients, and the chance to sample some of the finest dishes in the north-west!

Here are some photographs from the event.

Chris Martin, 'Outforeats.com' gets some close up pictures of the delicious food prepared by Caolan McCourt, on Wednesday night at the Old Library Trust in Creggan.

Loving the food are Dolores O'Donnell and Mary McCauley on Wednesday night in Creggan.

Donna McSwiney making sure she gets all the detals of the taco menu noted during Wednesday's Cooking Masterclass at the Old Library Trust in Creggan. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

Caolan serving up a Cookery Masterclass to all at Old Library Trust, Creggan

