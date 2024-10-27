17 brilliant photos of Derry's Spooky Paws Walk the Walls from Rainbow Rehoming
Published 25th Oct 2024, 18:26 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2024, 14:58 BST
On Thursday October 24, the dogs of Derry dressed up in their Halloween costumes for ‘Spooky Paws Walk the Walls,’ hosted by the Rainbow Rehoming Centre.
1. Luna
Luna as a witch. Photo: Jack Tibbetts
2. Einstein
Einstein in a spooky jumper. Photo: Jack Tibbetts
3. Alfie
Alfie as Batdog. Photo: Jack Tibbetts
4. Luna
Luna as Wonder Woman. Photo: Jack Tibbetts
