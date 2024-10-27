17 brilliant photos of Derry's Spooky Paws Walk the Walls from Rainbow Rehoming

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 25th Oct 2024, 18:26 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2024, 14:58 BST
On Thursday October 24, the dogs of Derry dressed up in their Halloween costumes for ‘Spooky Paws Walk the Walls,’ hosted by the Rainbow Rehoming Centre.

Photos by Jack Tibbetts.

Luna as a witch.

1. Luna

Luna as a witch. Photo: Jack Tibbetts

Einstein in a spooky jumper.

2. Einstein

Einstein in a spooky jumper. Photo: Jack Tibbetts

Alfie as Batdog.

3. Alfie

Alfie as Batdog. Photo: Jack Tibbetts

Luna as Wonder Woman.

4. Luna

Luna as Wonder Woman. Photo: Jack Tibbetts

