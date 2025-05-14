A pit stop for a group photo.

A blue sky and hot sunshine greeted those who turned up for the Annual ‘Minding Mum’ celebration of World Maternal Mental Health Day with a stroll around St. Columb’s Park followed by a lovely BBQ in the adjoining gardens on Wednesday morning.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, organised by the Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership saw over 120 mums (dads) and babies enjoy the 2 miles walk and they were joined by none other than the city and district’s Deputy Mayor, Darren Guy.

Minding Mum Project Manager, Christine McBride said she was delighted by the turnout and the fantastic weather was a bonus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The day is held annually to raise awareness of the emotional well-being of mums from pregnancy right through to the first year after birth. It was beautiful for all who took part to come back within St. Columb’s Park House walled garden, relax with their children and delve into some delicious barbeque food.”

Pictured at last week's event in St. Columb's Park are from left, Sarah McKittrick, Minding Mum Project Manager Christine McBride with Deputy Mayor Darren Guy and Gillian Dunn.

This was one of a number of event organised by Christine at the Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership to mark WMMHD.

“We always have a weekly walking group every Wednesday and today is World Maternal Mental Health Day which made our walk feel that extra bit special.

"We had a super turn-out of mums, dads, grandparents, plus our Deputy Mayor as well as members from various community organisations and the Western Trust.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent figures show that approximately one in five women experience a perinatal mental health illness. The perinatal period can be a challenging time as women experience a substantial change in their hormones as well as significant physical, emotional and social shifts which can increase their vulnerability and create mental health challenges.

Deputy Mayor Darren Guy pictured with the Minding Mum Project Manager Christine McBride and some of the mums who joined the One Big Walk in the Park to celebrate World Maternal Mental Health Day. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Christine added that by using a community, preventive model they aim to reach mums by offering a range of different programmes and events tailored to their needs - for example, from ‘One-to-One’ counselling to drop-in coffee mornings.

"Following the success of today, we would like to thank our funders, The National Lottery Community Fund NI for their continuous support. And, not forgetting our Deputy Mayor for his kind attendance."

After the walk and BBQ the mums planted a tree within the walled garden, kindly donated by Liam from St Columb’s Park House.