17 fantastic photos of Maternal Mental Health Day Walk in Derry
The event, organised by the Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership saw over 120 mums (dads) and babies enjoy the 2 miles walk and they were joined by none other than the city and district’s Deputy Mayor, Darren Guy.
Minding Mum Project Manager, Christine McBride said she was delighted by the turnout and the fantastic weather was a bonus.
"The day is held annually to raise awareness of the emotional well-being of mums from pregnancy right through to the first year after birth. It was beautiful for all who took part to come back within St. Columb’s Park House walled garden, relax with their children and delve into some delicious barbeque food.”
This was one of a number of event organised by Christine at the Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership to mark WMMHD.
“We always have a weekly walking group every Wednesday and today is World Maternal Mental Health Day which made our walk feel that extra bit special.
"We had a super turn-out of mums, dads, grandparents, plus our Deputy Mayor as well as members from various community organisations and the Western Trust.”
Recent figures show that approximately one in five women experience a perinatal mental health illness. The perinatal period can be a challenging time as women experience a substantial change in their hormones as well as significant physical, emotional and social shifts which can increase their vulnerability and create mental health challenges.
Christine added that by using a community, preventive model they aim to reach mums by offering a range of different programmes and events tailored to their needs - for example, from ‘One-to-One’ counselling to drop-in coffee mornings.
"Following the success of today, we would like to thank our funders, The National Lottery Community Fund NI for their continuous support. And, not forgetting our Deputy Mayor for his kind attendance."
After the walk and BBQ the mums planted a tree within the walled garden, kindly donated by Liam from St Columb’s Park House.