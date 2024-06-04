People gather for a Vigil for Gaza held on the Peace Bridge on Friday Evening, organised by the Derry Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign. Photo: George SweeneyPeople gather for a Vigil for Gaza held on the Peace Bridge on Friday Evening, organised by the Derry Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign. Photo: George Sweeney
17 pictures from the Peace Bridge Vigil for Palestine in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 4th Jun 2024, 11:50 BST
There was a large attendance at the ‘bridgil’ in Derry and at other events across the north west on Friday last as part of a day of global action in protest over the war on Gaza.

The Derry event was organised by the Derry Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

People gathered on the Peace Bridge for a Vigil for Gaza on Friday evening, organised by the Derry Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign. Photo: George Sweeney

People gather for a Vigil for Gaza held on the Peace Bridge on Friday Evening, organised by the Derry Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign. Photo: George Sweeney

People gather for a Vigil for Gaza held on the Peace Bridge on Friday Evening, organised by the Derry Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign. Photo: George Sweeney

People gather for a Vigil for Gaza held on the Peace Bridge on Friday Evening, organised by the Derry Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign. Photo: George Sweeney

