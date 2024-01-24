17 pictures from the Rath Mór Warriors - Release Your Inner Warrior film premiere in Derry

The film, produced by Féile’s videographer Ruairi Campbell, charts the history of the Creggan-based K1/Kickboxing, Boxing, Muay Thai & Fitness Gym.

The film is a Communities In Transition project, funded by The Executive Office and showcases the various programmes at the Rath Mór club which has been in operation for 11 years under the guidance of Sean McGill and now has well over 100 members, both male and female, aged from 4-56.

The 25-minutes film follows Conal ‘The Juggernaut’ McBrearty from Creggan Estate, a member of the club from 11 years of age, on his journey to becoming ISKA Semi-Pro Welterweight Champion.

It also celebrates the positive contribution the club and its members make to the Creggan neighbourhood and wider area and shows how kickboxing can benefit both physical and mental health and how the sport has helped change lives in the local community.

The film will be available to view on Féile's various social media platforms film from Wednesday January 24th via http://www.youtube.com/feilmediaderry and at http://www.facebook.com/feilederry

