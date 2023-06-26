News you can trust since 1772
17 smashing photos of James McClean and residents at Creggan street party to celebrate 100 caps

There was some excitement at Creggan Heights at the weekend when James McClean attended a street party in his honour to mark his incredible 100 caps with the national team.
By George Sweeney
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:23 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:25 BST

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

1. Fans pictured with James McClean during a street party held in Creggan Heights, on Saturday afternoon, to celebrate James winning his 100th international cap for the Republic of Ireland. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS - 104

2. Young fans pictured with James McClean during a street party held in Creggan Heights, on Saturday afternoon, to celebrate James winning his 100th international cap for the Republic of Ireland. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS - 98

3. Nathan and Seanan pictured with James McClean at a street party held in Creggan Heights, on Saturday afternoon, to celebrate James winning his 100th international cap for the Republic of Ireland. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS - 102

4. James McClean signs a football shirt, for a fan, during a street party held in Creggan Heights, on Saturday afternoon, to celebrate James winning his 100th international cap for the Republic of Ireland. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS - 105

