News you can trust since 1772
Refreshing drinks for these prospective pupils during a visit to one of the language classrooms during open day.Refreshing drinks for these prospective pupils during a visit to one of the language classrooms during open day.
Refreshing drinks for these prospective pupils during a visit to one of the language classrooms during open day.

18 Brilliant pictures of St Joseph's Boy's School Derry open day

Primary 7 pupils from Derry schools visited St Joseph’s Boy’s School recently for their annual Open Day.
By Jim McCafferty
Published 16th Jan 2024, 10:22 GMT

The primary school pupils were invited to take a walk round the school to see the facilities, meet the teachers and staff and hear from current pupils.

Pictures by Jim McCafferty.

Mrs. Ciara Deane, Principal, St. Joseph's Boys School addressing the attendance at Friday's Open Day.

1. Mrs. Ciara Deane, Principal, St. Joseph's Boys School addressing the attendance at Friday's Open Day.

Mrs. Ciara Deane, Principal, St. Joseph's Boys School addressing the attendance at Friday's Open Day. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
IT teacher Mr. Gerry McBride instructing Sacred Heart PS pupils Diarmuid Cox and Mason Monaghan on Rodo Codo on the whitescreen during Friday's Open Day. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

2. IT teacher Mr. Gerry McBride instructing Sacred Heart PS pupils Diarmuid Cox and Mason Monaghan on Rodo Codo on the whitescreen during Friday's Open Day. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

IT teacher Mr. Gerry McBride instructing Sacred Heart PS pupils Diarmuid Cox and Mason Monaghan on Rodo Codo on the whitescreen during Friday's Open Day. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
RE teacher Mrs. Catherine Logan pictured with pupils from Sacred Heart PS.

3. RE teacher Mrs. Catherine Logan pictured with pupils from Sacred Heart PS.

RE teacher Mrs. Catherine Logan pictured with pupils from Sacred Heart PS. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
St Joseph's open day

4. 12-01-24 St. Joseph's Open Day 16.jpg

St Joseph's open day Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Derry