18 Brilliant pictures of St Joseph's Boy's School Derry open day

Primary 7 pupils from Derry schools visited St Joseph’s Boy’s School recently for their annual Open Day.
The primary school pupils were invited to take a walk round the school to see the facilities, meet the teachers and staff and hear from current pupils.
Pictures by Jim McCafferty.
1. Mrs. Ciara Deane, Principal, St. Joseph's Boys School addressing the attendance at Friday's Open Day.
2. IT teacher Mr. Gerry McBride instructing Sacred Heart PS pupils Diarmuid Cox and Mason Monaghan on Rodo Codo on the whitescreen during Friday's Open Day. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
3. RE teacher Mrs. Catherine Logan pictured with pupils from Sacred Heart PS.
