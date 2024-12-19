18 fabulous festive photos from Derry Credit Union’s ‘Santa’s Saturday’ event

Santa Claus received letters from excited children, there was face-painting, there were refreshments and carol singing from the Momentum Choir.
Fr. Christmas was joined by Mrs. Claus and one of his Elf helpers and a great afternoon was enjoyed by all.
1. Santa Claus receiving letters from Kareemai, Koke and Faiz Ali at the Derry Credit Union Santa Saturday event.
Santa Claus receiving letters from Kareemai, Koke and Faiz Ali at the Derry Credit Union Santa Saturday event. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty
2. Members of the Derry Credit Union Youth Committee pictured with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Santa Saturday.
Members of the Derry Credit Union Youth Committee pictured with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Santa Saturday. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty
3. Amanda Dillon and Donal Donnelly pose with Santa for a picture at Santa Saturday in Derry Credit Union.
Amanda Dillon and Donal Donnelly pose with Santa for a picture at Santa Saturday in Derry Credit Union. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty
4. The refreshment stall at 'Santa Saturday' packed with goodies.
The refreshment stall at 'Santa Saturday' packed with goodies.
: . Photo: Jim McCafferty
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.