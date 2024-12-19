Santa, Mrs. Claus and Little Helpers pictured with one of the families at Santa Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : .Santa, Mrs. Claus and Little Helpers pictured with one of the families at Santa Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : .
18 fabulous festive photos from Derry Credit Union’s ‘Santa’s Saturday’ event

By Jim McCafferty
Published 19th Dec 2024, 17:05 BST
Updated 19th Dec 2024, 17:05 BST
Fabulous festive fun was had when none other than Father Christmas himself popped into the Derry Credit Union for the Bogside lender’s ‘Santa’s Saturday’ event.

Santa Claus received letters from excited children, there was face-painting, there were refreshments and carol singing from the Momentum Choir.

Fr. Christmas was joined by Mrs. Claus and one of his Elf helpers and a great afternoon was enjoyed by all.

1. Santa Claus receiving letters from Kareemai, Koke and Faiz Ali at the Derry Credit Union Santa Saturday event.

2. Members of the Derry Credit Union Youth Committee pictured with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Santa Saturday.

3. Amanda Dillon and Donal Donnelly pose with Santa for a picture at Santa Saturday in Derry Credit Union.

4. The refreshment stall at 'Santa Saturday' packed with goodies.

