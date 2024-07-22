Apex Housing Association has applied for permission to develop over 600 new homes in the Upper Galliagh area of Derry’s northern suburbs.Apex Housing Association has applied for permission to develop over 600 new homes in the Upper Galliagh area of Derry’s northern suburbs.
18 images of Apex’s proposed new 614 home developments in the Upper Galliagh area of Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 12:38 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 12:38 BST
Here are 18 computer generated images of the proposed new development prepared by Robinson McIlwaine Architects Limited on behalf of Apex and submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council.

Apex Housing Association has applied for permission to develop over 600 new homes in the Upper Galliagh area of Derry’s northern suburbs. Photo: Robinson McIlwaine Architects

Apex Housing Association has applied for permission to develop over 600 new homes in the Upper Galliagh area of Derry’s northern suburbs. Photo: Robinson McIlwaine Architects

Apex Housing Association has applied for permission to develop over 600 new homes in the Upper Galliagh area of Derry’s northern suburbs. Photo: Robinson McIlwaine Architects

Apex Housing Association has applied for permission to develop over 600 new homes in the Upper Galliagh area of Derry’s northern suburbs. Photo: Robinson McIlwaine Architects

