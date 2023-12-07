News you can trust since 1772
Lucy Houston Sophia Hutchison Holly Hippsley and Roma Hegarty taking part in the Foyle School of Speech and Drama Annual Christmas Show.Lucy Houston Sophia Hutchison Holly Hippsley and Roma Hegarty taking part in the Foyle School of Speech and Drama Annual Christmas Show.
Lucy Houston Sophia Hutchison Holly Hippsley and Roma Hegarty taking part in the Foyle School of Speech and Drama Annual Christmas Show.

18 Magical pictures of Foyle School of Speech and Drama's Derry Christmas performances

Foyle School of Speech and Drama’s annual Christmas performances took place recently in the Millennium Forum.
By Staff Reporter
Published 7th Dec 2023, 10:54 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 10:55 GMT

The pupils were joined by Deputy Mayor Councillor Jason Barr.

Pictures by Jim McCafferty Photography

Characters dumped on the swamp from Shrek the Musical, pictured during the Foyle School of Speech and Drama Christmas Show at the Millennium Forum. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

1. Characters dumped on the swamp from Shrek the Musical, pictured during the Foyle School of Speech and Drama Christmas Show at the Millennium Forum. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Characters dumped on the swamp from Shrek the Musical, pictured during the Foyle School of Speech and Drama Christmas Show at the Millennium Forum. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Getting into character are Clara Jane Neilis as Ariel with her two friends Flounder - Aine Garland and Katherine Sweeney and scuttle played by Mia English.

2. Getting into character are Clara Jane Neilis as Ariel with her two friends Flounder - Aine Garland and Katherine Sweeney and scuttle played by Mia English.

Getting into character are Clara Jane Neilis as Ariel with her two friends Flounder - Aine Garland and Katherine Sweeney and scuttle played by Mia English. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Jodie Lee Carlin scares Emily Moore and Aoife Melaugh on stage.

3. Jodie Lee Carlin scares Emily Moore and Aoife Melaugh on stage.

Jodie Lee Carlin scares Emily Moore and Aoife Melaugh on stage. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
P3 stars perform the Bossy Christmas fairy for The Bossy Christmas Fairy under the watchful eye of Deputy Mayor, Jason Barr on Tuesday night.

4. P3 stars perform the Bossy Christmas fairy for The Bossy Christmas Fairy under the watchful eye of Deputy Mayor, Jason Barr on Tuesday night.

P3 stars perform the Bossy Christmas fairy for The Bossy Christmas Fairy under the watchful eye of Deputy Mayor, Jason Barr on Tuesday night. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page