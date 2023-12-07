18 Magical pictures of Foyle School of Speech and Drama's Derry Christmas performances

Foyle School of Speech and Drama’s annual Christmas performances took place recently in the Millennium Forum.
The pupils were joined by Deputy Mayor Councillor Jason Barr.
Pictures by Jim McCafferty Photography
1. Characters dumped on the swamp from Shrek the Musical, pictured during the Foyle School of Speech and Drama Christmas Show at the Millennium Forum. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. Getting into character are Clara Jane Neilis as Ariel with her two friends Flounder - Aine Garland and Katherine Sweeney and scuttle played by Mia English.
3. Jodie Lee Carlin scares Emily Moore and Aoife Melaugh on stage.
4. P3 stars perform the Bossy Christmas fairy for The Bossy Christmas Fairy under the watchful eye of Deputy Mayor, Jason Barr on Tuesday night.
