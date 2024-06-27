Subbuteo enthusiasts from Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, France and Austria took part.

Elliot Bellfontaine was this year's Individual Open champion, beating World number 7 seed, Wolfgang Haas in a tight final.

The Plate winner was current Irish champion Kenny Beggs, with the runner-up Marco Bevilacqua. Victor Jones defeated Barry Spence in a shoot-out to decide the Shield final.

Ruby Matthews was the Junior champion. Elstow Lions won the Teams Event, winning all their games, with Issy Les Moulineaux finishing second.

Many people will be familiar with the game Subbuteo from their childhood in the 1980s and 90s before the era of console soccer games. Derry City Table Football Club meet regularly in the city and there is a very active national circuit in Ireland.

The Irish players now have this year's World Cup in England to look forward to in September. The competition will ake place in Tunbridge Wells, where the game of Subbuteo was invented almost 80 years ago.

Thanks to the sponsors who made the Irish Open possible: Dreenan Medical, Specsavers Letterkenny, Gee's Wineshop, The Argyle Bar, Argo Table Soccer, Wobbly Hobby, Subbuteo World and O'Neill Brothers.

