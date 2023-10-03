News you can trust since 1772
Stephen Twells, chair, Foyle Search and Rescue, pictured on Saturday night with members of his family at the Gala Ball.

18 photographs from Foyle Search and Rescue 30th anniversary Gala Ball at the Everglades Hotel

Foyle Search and Rescue celebrated its 30th Anniversary with Gala Ball at the Everglades Hotel hosted by comic, actor and TV personality Tim McGarry and attend by the Mayor Patricia Logue.
By Staff Reporter
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 12:07 BST

A great evening was enjoyed by all as volunteers, supporters and friends, gathered to celebrate three decades of the much cherished river rescue charity.

Here is a selection of photographs from the celebration.

Attendees at the Foyle Search and Rescue Gala Ball.

Attendees at the Foyle Search and Rescue Gala Ball. Photo: Jim McCafferty

FSR CELEBRATING 30 YEAR! Group pictured at the Everglades Hotel, Derry on Saturday night at the Foyle Search and Rescue's 30th Anniversary Gala Ball. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

FSR CELEBRATING 30 YEAR! Group pictured at the Everglades Hotel, Derry on Saturday night at the Foyle Search and Rescue's 30th Anniversary Gala Ball. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty

The group from the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum pictured at Saturday's Gala Ball in the Everglades Hotel.

The group from the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum pictured at Saturday's Gala Ball in the Everglades Hotel. Photo: Jim McCafferty

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured at Saturday night's Foyle Search and Rescue's 30th Anniversary Gala Ball at the Everglades Hotel with host Tim McGarry and Stephen Twells, chair, FSR. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured at Saturday night's Foyle Search and Rescue's 30th Anniversary Gala Ball at the Everglades Hotel with host Tim McGarry and Stephen Twells, chair, FSR. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty

