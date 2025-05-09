Year 14 students at their Leavers Mass on Thursday at St. Joseph's Boys School. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)Year 14 students at their Leavers Mass on Thursday at St. Joseph's Boys School. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
18 photographs from Year 14 Leavers Mass at St Joseph’s Boys’ School in Derry

By Jim McCafferty
St Joseph’s Boys’ School Year 14 leavers and their parents/grandparents attended the Annual Year 14 Leavers Mass, which was held in the school oratory on Thursday, May 1, and celebrated by School Chaplain, Fr. Shaun Doherty.

Mrs. Ciara Deane, Principal and Mr. Gerry Beattie, Head of Sixth Form addressed the students on their exam study time stressing the importance of working hard in the coming weeks in preparation for what is ahead of them.

Tea and refreshments were served afterwards.

Fr. Shaun Doherty celebrating the Annual Year 14 Leavers Mass at St. Joseph's Boys School on Thursday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Students receiving Communion at the St. Joseph's Boys School Annual Year 14 Leavers Mass on Thursday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

