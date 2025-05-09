18 photographs from Year 14 Leavers Mass at St Joseph’s Boys’ School in Derry

Mrs. Ciara Deane, Principal and Mr. Gerry Beattie, Head of Sixth Form addressed the students on their exam study time stressing the importance of working hard in the coming weeks in preparation for what is ahead of them.
Tea and refreshments were served afterwards.
(Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
1. Fr. Shaun Doherty celebrating the Annual Year 14 Leavers Mass at St. Joseph's Boys School on Thursday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Fr. Shaun Doherty celebrating the Annual Year 14 Leavers Mass at St. Joseph's Boys School on Thursday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty
2. Fr. Shaun Doherty celebrating the Annual Year 14 Leavers Mass at St. Joseph's Boys School on Thursday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Fr. Shaun Doherty celebrating the Annual Year 14 Leavers Mass at St. Joseph's Boys School on Thursday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty
3. Students receiving Communion at the St. Joseph's Boys School Annual Year 14 Leavers Mass on Thursday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Students receiving Communion at the St. Joseph's Boys School Annual Year 14 Leavers Mass on Thursday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty
4. Fr. Shaun Doherty celebrating the Annual Year 14 Leavers Mass at St. Joseph's Boys School on Thursday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Fr. Shaun Doherty celebrating the Annual Year 14 Leavers Mass at St. Joseph's Boys School on Thursday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.