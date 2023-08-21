News you can trust since 1772
These two having a chat despite all the noise at the Féile '23 Big Night Out in Long Tower Youth Club on Friday night. Domnic Gillespie and Eohgna Óg Cavanagh. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)These two having a chat despite all the noise at the Féile '23 Big Night Out in Long Tower Youth Club on Friday night. Domnic Gillespie and Eohgna Óg Cavanagh. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)
These two having a chat despite all the noise at the Féile '23 Big Night Out in Long Tower Youth Club on Friday night. Domnic Gillespie and Eohgna Óg Cavanagh. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

18 photographs of The Big Family Night Out in the Brandywell during Féile 2023

Fun for all the family was enjoyed at the Big Family Night Out in the Brandywell on Friday as part of Féile 2023.
By Staff Reporter
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 12:20 BST

There was live music, magicians, comedy acts, circus shows, arts and crafts, face painting, balloon modelling and big smiles on all the faces.

A great Brandywell man Sean Collins pictured with his grandson at Friday night's Féile 23 Big Night Out at the Long Tower Youth Club.

1. A great Brandywell man Sean Collins pictured with his grandson at Friday night's Féile 23 Big Night Out at the Long Tower Youth Club.

A great Brandywell man Sean Collins pictured with his grandson at Friday night's Féile 23 Big Night Out at the Long Tower Youth Club. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Even dads were getting in on the act making Derry City Crackers during Friday night's fun.

2. Even dads were getting in on the act making Derry City Crackers during Friday night's fun.

Even dads were getting in on the act making Derry City Crackers during Friday night's fun. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Fun and games baking at Friday night's Féile 23 Big Night Out at Long Tower Youth Club, Derry.

3. Fun and games baking at Friday night's Féile 23 Big Night Out at Long Tower Youth Club, Derry.

Fun and games baking at Friday night's Féile 23 Big Night Out at Long Tower Youth Club, Derry. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Enjoying the Big Family Night Out in the Brandywell.

4. Enjoying the Big Family Night Out in the Brandywell.

Enjoying the Big Family Night Out in the Brandywell. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Brandywell