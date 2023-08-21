18 photographs of The Big Family Night Out in the Brandywell during Féile 2023

Fun for all the family was enjoyed at the Big Family Night Out in the Brandywell on Friday as part of Féile 2023.
There was live music, magicians, comedy acts, circus shows, arts and crafts, face painting, balloon modelling and big smiles on all the faces.
A great Brandywell man Sean Collins pictured with his grandson at Friday night's Féile 23 Big Night Out at the Long Tower Youth Club. Photo: Jim McCafferty
Even dads were getting in on the act making Derry City Crackers during Friday night's fun. Photo: Jim McCafferty
Fun and games baking at Friday night's Féile 23 Big Night Out at Long Tower Youth Club, Derry. Photo: Jim McCafferty
Enjoying the Big Family Night Out in the Brandywell. Photo: Jim McCafferty