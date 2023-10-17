News you can trust since 1772
18 Pictures of the Foyle School of Speech and Drama annual charity feis in Derry

Foyle School of Speech and Drama held their annual charity feis recently in the Millennium Forum.
By Jim McCafferty
Published 17th Oct 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 12:28 BST

The judges were highly impressed by the young people’s talents and everyone had a great day. Well done to all the competitors!

Charlotte Simpson and Joe Jeffers adjudicating the Senior Section of the Foyle School of Speech and Drama Feis at the Millennium Forum on Saturday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Holly Hippsley, winner of Year 9 Girls at the Feis.

Prizewinners and sisters Aoife and Erin Mclaugh with cousin Maeve McKee.

Adjudicator Professor Dolores O’Reilly pictured with sisters Ameya and Thanmaya Rajeev at Saturday's Charity Feis in the Millennium Forum, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photograph)

