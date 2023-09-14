19 Adorable pictures of Primary 1s starting off in Steelstown Primary School

Steelstown Primary School welcomed a new cohort of Primary 1 pupils this September who have been settling in great in their new school.
Wishing the new pupils all the best this year.
1. SAND & WATER. . . .Some of Mrs. O'Donnell's P1 pupils pictured having fun in the sand and water under the watchful eye of classroom assistant Miss Melissa Donnelly.:Primary 1 pupils starting at Steelstown Primary School
2. Mrs. Neidin Kelly pictured with her P1 class at Steelstown PS this week. On left is Miss Katie Barnfield, Classroom Assistant. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography):Primary 1 pupils starting at Steelstown Primary School
3. Miss Eimear Lavery pictured with her P1 class at Steelstown PS this week. On left is Miss Leah Frazer, Classroom Assistant. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography):Primary 1 pupils starting at Steelstown Primary School
4. Mrs. Neidin Kelly pictured with one of her new primary 1 pupils this week.:Primary 1 pupils starting at Steelstown Primary School
