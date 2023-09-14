News you can trust since 1772
Blair and Aliyah hard at play in Steelstown's P1 this week.:.Blair and Aliyah hard at play in Steelstown's P1 this week.:.
Blair and Aliyah hard at play in Steelstown's P1 this week.:.

19 Adorable pictures of Primary 1s starting off in Steelstown Primary School

Steelstown Primary School welcomed a new cohort of Primary 1 pupils this September who have been settling in great in their new school.
By Jim McCafferty
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 12:46 BST

Wishing the new pupils all the best this year.

SAND & WATER. . . .Some of Mrs. O'Donnell's P1 pupils pictured having fun in the sand and water under the watchful eye of classroom assistant Miss Melissa Donnelly.:.

1. SAND & WATER. . . .Some of Mrs. O'Donnell's P1 pupils pictured having fun in the sand and water under the watchful eye of classroom assistant Miss Melissa Donnelly.:Primary 1 pupils starting at Steelstown Primary School

SAND & WATER. . . .Some of Mrs. O'Donnell's P1 pupils pictured having fun in the sand and water under the watchful eye of classroom assistant Miss Melissa Donnelly.:. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Mrs. Neidin Kelly pictured with her P1 class at Steelstown PS this week. On left is Miss Katie Barnfield, Classroom Assistant. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography):.

2. Mrs. Neidin Kelly pictured with her P1 class at Steelstown PS this week. On left is Miss Katie Barnfield, Classroom Assistant. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography):Primary 1 pupils starting at Steelstown Primary School

Mrs. Neidin Kelly pictured with her P1 class at Steelstown PS this week. On left is Miss Katie Barnfield, Classroom Assistant. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography):. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Miss Eimear Lavery pictured with her P1 class at Steelstown PS this week. On left is Miss Leah Frazer, Classroom Assistant. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography):.

3. Miss Eimear Lavery pictured with her P1 class at Steelstown PS this week. On left is Miss Leah Frazer, Classroom Assistant. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography):Primary 1 pupils starting at Steelstown Primary School

Miss Eimear Lavery pictured with her P1 class at Steelstown PS this week. On left is Miss Leah Frazer, Classroom Assistant. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography):. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Mrs. Neidin Kelly pictured with one of her new primary 1 pupils this week.:.

4. Mrs. Neidin Kelly pictured with one of her new primary 1 pupils this week.:Primary 1 pupils starting at Steelstown Primary School

Mrs. Neidin Kelly pictured with one of her new primary 1 pupils this week.:. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page