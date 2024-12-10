19 brilliant photographs of Model Primary School’s Christmas nativity and Christmas show

Parents, guardians and grandparents joined the children and the school community for a wonderful show that featured reindeers, presents, Christmas trees, snowmen and snow flakes and Spanish dancers, alongside the nativity of Jesus.
Here is a selection of photographs.
1. Nii – the amazing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer pictured during the Christmas scene at Model PS.
2. The Three Wise Men captured at the Model PS Christmas Nativity.
3. All on stage for the 'Grand Finale' at the Model Primary School's Christmas Show. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)
4. An angel had a very special message for Mary during the Model PS Christmas Nativity last week. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
