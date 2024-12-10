A shepherd in the field catches the eye of the photographer.placeholder image
19 brilliant photographs of Model Primary School’s Christmas nativity and Christmas show

By Jim McCafferty
Published 10th Dec 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 16:31 BST
Pupils from the Model Primary put on a beautiful version of the Christmas nativity at the Northland Road school this week.

Parents, guardians and grandparents joined the children and the school community for a wonderful show that featured reindeers, presents, Christmas trees, snowmen and snow flakes and Spanish dancers, alongside the nativity of Jesus.

Here is a selection of photographs.

Nii – the amazing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer pictured during the Christmas scene at Model PS.

Nii – the amazing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer pictured during the Christmas scene at Model PS.

Nii – the amazing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer pictured during the Christmas scene at Model PS. Photo: JMcC

The Three Wise Men captured at the Model PS Christmas Nativity.

The Three Wise Men captured at the Model PS Christmas Nativity.

The Three Wise Men captured at the Model PS Christmas Nativity. Photo: JMcC

All on stage for the 'Grand Finale' at the Model Primary School's Christmas Show. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

All on stage for the 'Grand Finale' at the Model Primary School's Christmas Show. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

All on stage for the 'Grand Finale' at the Model Primary School's Christmas Show. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography) Photo: JMcC

An angel had a very special message for Mary during the Model PS Christmas Nativity last week. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

An angel had a very special message for Mary during the Model PS Christmas Nativity last week. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

An angel had a very special message for Mary during the Model PS Christmas Nativity last week. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: JMcC

