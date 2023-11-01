19 fabulous photos of the spectacular Halloween Parade in Derry

1 . The Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue who with members of her family met with some of the Halloween Carnival Parade participants ahead of the event which the First Citizen led along the banks of the River Foyle. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.23

The Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue who with members of her family met with some of the Halloween Carnival Parade participants ahead of the event which the First Citizen led along the banks of the River Foyle. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.23 Photo: Martin McKeown