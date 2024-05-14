Year 14 Leavers pictuerd at St. Joseph's Boys School after a celebration Mass at the school on Thursday last. Included are teaching staff, Ms. Elaine McDermott, Ms. Jaqueline Lynch, Mrs. Margaret Ross and Ms. Fiona Atherton.Year 14 Leavers pictuerd at St. Joseph's Boys School after a celebration Mass at the school on Thursday last. Included are teaching staff, Ms. Elaine McDermott, Ms. Jaqueline Lynch, Mrs. Margaret Ross and Ms. Fiona Atherton.
Year 14 Leavers pictuerd at St. Joseph's Boys School after a celebration Mass at the school on Thursday last. Included are teaching staff, Ms. Elaine McDermott, Ms. Jaqueline Lynch, Mrs. Margaret Ross and Ms. Fiona Atherton.

19 fantastic photographs of St. Joseph's Boys School leavers at historic Creggan school

By Kevin Mullan
Published 14th May 2024, 10:49 BST
Updated 14th May 2024, 10:49 BST
Year 14 Leavers at St. Joseph's Boys School recently joined teachers and school staff for a celebration Mass for the class of 2024.

The boys, who are undertaking their A-Level examinations at present, also recently had a chance to bid farewell to their teachers and mentors including Mrs. Margaret Ross, Head of Music, who is retiring in June.

St Joseph's Boys School Head Boy Tiernan McElhinney pictured with his parents at Thursday's Year 14 Leavers Mass.

St. Joseph's Boys School Principal, Mrs. Ciara Deane pictured with Year 14 student Cillian O'Kane and his mum.

ST JOSEPH'S CLASS OF 2024. . . . St. Joseph's Boys School Year 14 students pictured at the school this week, before their A Level exams start. Included with Mrs. Ciara Deane, Principal are from left, Mr. Gerry Beattie SMT, Mr Terry O Brien (Head of Business Studies retiring this year )and Ms Caroline Barnett (Head of Careers, retiring this year) . On right are Mrs. Margaret Ross (Head of Music retiring this year) , Mr. Paul Kealey, Vice Principal and Mrs. Paula Dillon Sixth Form Supervisor. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

St. Joseph's Boys School Vice Principal, Mr. Paul Kealey speaking at the Year 14 Leavers Mass on Thursday last.

