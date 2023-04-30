19 great images from out and about at Derry Jazz Festival 2023

Some of the images from Derry’s huge Jazz Festival over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. The Jazz Festival’s Second Line Parade on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 143
2. Spectators watch the Jazz Festival’s Second Line Parade make its way down Shipquay Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 138
3. The Back Chat Band at Jazz Festival’s Second Line Parade, on Shipquay Street, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 141
4. Spectators watch the Jazz Festival’s Second Line Parade make its way down Shipquay Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 140
