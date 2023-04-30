News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Spectators watch the Jazz Festival’s Second Line Parade make its way down Shipquay Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 139Spectators watch the Jazz Festival’s Second Line Parade make its way down Shipquay Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 139
Spectators watch the Jazz Festival’s Second Line Parade make its way down Shipquay Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 139

19 great images from out and about at Derry Jazz Festival 2023

Some of the images from Derry’s huge Jazz Festival over the Bank Holiday weekend.

By George Sweeney
Published 30th Apr 2023, 09:32 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 09:32 BST

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

The Jazz Festival’s Second Line Parade on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 143

1. The Jazz Festival’s Second Line Parade on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 143

The Jazz Festival’s Second Line Parade on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 143 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Spectators watch the Jazz Festival’s Second Line Parade make its way down Shipquay Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 138

2. Spectators watch the Jazz Festival’s Second Line Parade make its way down Shipquay Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 138

Spectators watch the Jazz Festival’s Second Line Parade make its way down Shipquay Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 138 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
The Back Chat Band at Jazz Festival’s Second Line Parade, on Shipquay Street, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 141

3. The Back Chat Band at Jazz Festival’s Second Line Parade, on Shipquay Street, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 141

The Back Chat Band at Jazz Festival’s Second Line Parade, on Shipquay Street, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 141 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Spectators watch the Jazz Festival’s Second Line Parade make its way down Shipquay Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 140

4. Spectators watch the Jazz Festival’s Second Line Parade make its way down Shipquay Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 140

Spectators watch the Jazz Festival’s Second Line Parade make its way down Shipquay Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 140 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Derry