Friends pictured at the NW Migrants Forum’s ‘Celebrate Family – Connect Communities’ fun day at Coshquin on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 13Friends pictured at the NW Migrants Forum’s ‘Celebrate Family – Connect Communities’ fun day at Coshquin on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 13
19 great photos from the North West Migrants Forum Fun Day in Derry

It was smiles all round as people came together to enjoy the North West Migrants Forum Fun Day at Coshquin in Derry on Sunday.

By George Sweeney
Published 15th May 2023, 09:15 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 09:16 BST

Photos by Goerge Sweeney / Derry Journal.

There were lots of activities for children at the NW Migrants Forum’s ‘Celebrate Family – Connect Communities’ fun day at Coshquin on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 21

Micky Doherty and Beverly entertaining at the NW Migrants Forum’s ‘Celebrate Family – Connect Communities’ fun day at Coshquin on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 26

Daniel, Ken and David were at the NW Migrants Forum’s ‘Celebrate Family – Connect Communities’ fun day at Coshquin on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 17

Enjoying the food and the entertainment at the NW Migrants Forum’s ‘Celebrate Family – Connect Communities’ fun day at Coshquin on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 27

