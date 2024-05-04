19 great pictures from Derry's Rock The Boat World Record Attempt 2024

Here are some of the amazing scenes as crowds gathered and participated in Mayor Patricia Logue’s Guinness World Record ‘Rock The Boat’ challenge in Derry city centre on Saturday.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 4th May 2024, 14:27 BST

Included are images of the stand up practice run and the main event.

Photos: Brendan McDaid / Derry Journal.

Derry's Rock The Boat World Record Attempt on Saturday, May 4 2024.

1. Rock The Boat World Record Attempt (5).jpeg

Derry's Rock The Boat World Record Attempt on Saturday, May 4 2024. Photo: Brendan McDaid

