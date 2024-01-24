Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Martin Dunne with Shea and Erin at St John’s PS Grandparents Vintage Tea. Photo: George Sweeney
Martin Dunne with Shea and Erin at St John’s PS Grandparents Vintage Tea. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Jean Rodgers with Daithi and Aoibh at St John’s PS Grandparents Vintage Tea. Photo: George Sweeney
Jean Rodgers with Daithi and Aoibh at St John’s PS Grandparents Vintage Tea. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Granny Clark and great granny Mary Ryan with Isla and Darragh at St John’s PS Grandparents Vintage Tea. Photo: George Sweeney
Granny Clark and great granny Mary Ryan with Isla and Darragh at St John’s PS Grandparents Vintage Tea. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Joan Holden and Bríd Carlin with Dayna and AJ at St John’s PS Grandparents Vintage Tea. Photo: George Sweeney
Joan Holden and Bríd Carlin with Dayna and AJ at St John’s PS Grandparents Vintage Tea. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney