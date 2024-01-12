19 photos of party celebrations in Derry & NW back in January 2004

Local people celebrating birthdays and other occasions 20 years ago back in January 2004.
Photographs from the Derry Journal archive.
1. Mr & Mrs Greene 50th anniversary (4).JPG
Mr and Mrs Greene celebrating their Golden Wedding anniversary in 2004. Photo: DJ Archive
2. Mr & Mrs Greene 50th anniversary (3).JPG
Mr and Mrs Greene celebrating their Golden Wedding anniversary in 2004. Photo: DJ Archive
3. Mr & Mrs Greene 50th anniversary (1).JPG
Mr and Mrs Greene celebrating their Golden Wedding anniversary in 2004. Photo: DJ Archive
4. Mr & Mrs Greene 50th anniversary (2).JPG
Mr and Mrs Greene celebrating their Golden Wedding anniversary in 2004. Photo: DJ Archive