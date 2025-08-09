19 photos of the Apprentice Boys of Derry parading around the walls

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 9th Aug 2025, 16:39 BST
The Apprentice Boys of Derry paraded around the Derry Walls on Saturday morning during ‘Derry Day’ celebrations, the largest standalone loyalist parade in the world.

Photos by George Sweeney.

ABOD parade on Derry’s Walls on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

1. ABOD parade on Derry’s Walls on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

ABOD parade on Derry’s Walls on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Orangemen view the Bogside from Derry’s Wall during their annual parade on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Orangemen view the Bogside from Derry’s Wall during their annual parade on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

Orangemen view the Bogside from Derry’s Wall during their annual parade on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
A young bandsman pictured at the ‘Derry Day’ parade on Derry’s Walls on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

3. A young bandsman pictured at the ‘Derry Day’ parade on Derry’s Walls on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

A young bandsman pictured at the ‘Derry Day’ parade on Derry’s Walls on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
The Churchill Flute Band at the ABOD parade on Derry’s Walls on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

4. The Churchill Flute Band at the ABOD parade on Derry’s Walls on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

The Churchill Flute Band at the ABOD parade on Derry’s Walls on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice