Over 800 hardy souls turned out in their yellow t-shirts for the annual 5k Pieta Darkness Into Light Walk/ Run alongside Derry’s Quay on Saturday morning and all were in high spirits as the city and district’s Mayor, Sandra Duffy joined them.

The annual event, supported by Electric Ireland, aimed to open up the opportunity for everyone to connect with their local community and come together for the most important sunrise of the year – to help raise life-saving funds form Darkness Into Light’s Northern Ireland partner charities who provide suicide prevention and bereavement services in their local communities.

Saturday’s early start in Derry was one of over 15 organised dawn walks symbolising the journal from despair into hope.

Sainsburys car park attracted all ages for this year’s event, families, walkers, runners, dogs and the Mayor, Sandra Duffy was on hand, not only to start proceedings but also participated with her mother and sister.

Speaking after the event, Leeanne Doherty, HURT Have Your Tomorrows (Charity Partner) said she was delighted with the huge turnout.

“We never expected so many to take part in Saturday’s walk/run. It was a huge spectacle to see so much colour and everyone so bubbly and keen to get started. A big thank you to all for playing their part in making it such a wonderful and memorable event.”

Thanking the Mayor and everyone involved, she added that charities would benefit greatly.

“I was delighted to see the Mayor Sandra Duffy not only join us to start the event but also take part with her mum and sister. A big thank you to Sadie and Dessie Kyle for the constant hard work helping out our local families for over 21 years now. Gratitude also to the many walkers, runners, sponsors and our exceptional volunteers a huge word of thanks. Not forgetting those many local businesses out there that donated and sponsored the event, coffee vans, the guys who delivered the lights, the buns, the fruit the water - without you all we couldn’t do it!”

“The symbolic walk in the early hours of Saturday morning, walking from the Darkness Into The Light to remember all our loves ones who have lost their lives to suicide, indeed offers hope to anyone that may be struggling. This all helps in promoting mental health awareness among our community and achieving the goal of ending suicide. Beginning Hope!”

