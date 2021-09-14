1971 death: McGreanery family to remember 50 years on

Marjorie Roddy and Billy McGreanery, relatives of the late Billy McGreanery who was shot dead by a British soldier in Derry in September 1971.

Billy McGreanery (41) was killed by a member of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards in the early hours of September 15, 1971.

He was walking by a British Army observation post in the vicinity of the Laburnum Terrace-Westland Street junction when he was shot.

Mr McGreanery’s relatives and friends will congregate at a memorial plaque located at the top of Westland Street to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his death (7pm).

Billy McGreanery.

A family spokesperson said: “Anyone who wants to come along on Wednesday and remember Billy with his family are more than welcome.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that has provided witness statements, including most recently to the Legacy Investigations Branch (LIB). We know this was very traumatic for some people and, as a family, we would like to, collectively, thank you.

“We would encourage anyone who may be able to help out in other cases to come forward as it’s very important to gather as many witness statements as possible. We understand people are reluctant to speak with police but this is the only mechanism we have to try to put right the wrongs of the past and obtain justice.