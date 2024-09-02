1988 Willie Doherty work from Oliver Dowling Collection to be auctioned by Adam’s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An art work by acclaimed Derry artist Willie Doherty from the Oliver Dowling Collection is to be auctioned by Adam’s later this month.

The 1988 piece, ‘Lamenting and Longing’, featuring photography and text, will go under the hammer on September 11.

Bids will start at €1,000 with an estimate of between €2,000 - €4,000.

The work is from the private collection of the late gallerist whose Oliver Dowling Gallery operated between 1971 and 1995.

Aidan Dunne, in a blog for Adam’s in advance of the auction, declares: “while Oliver was clearly drawn to Minimalist principles - especially a liking for the simplest, most elegant solution - he was also open to and excited by innovative work across a broad field, encompassing Conceptualism (Craig-Martin), Performance (Nigel Rolfe), Photo-text (Willie Doherty) and what might be described as a Zen-like free spirit, with an American West Coast accent in the case of Bob Janz.”

Bidding in this online auction closes on September 11.