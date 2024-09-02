1988 Willie Doherty work from Oliver Dowling Collection to be auctioned by Adam’s
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 1988 piece, ‘Lamenting and Longing’, featuring photography and text, will go under the hammer on September 11.
Bids will start at €1,000 with an estimate of between €2,000 - €4,000.
The work is from the private collection of the late gallerist whose Oliver Dowling Gallery operated between 1971 and 1995.
Aidan Dunne, in a blog for Adam’s in advance of the auction, declares: “while Oliver was clearly drawn to Minimalist principles - especially a liking for the simplest, most elegant solution - he was also open to and excited by innovative work across a broad field, encompassing Conceptualism (Craig-Martin), Performance (Nigel Rolfe), Photo-text (Willie Doherty) and what might be described as a Zen-like free spirit, with an American West Coast accent in the case of Bob Janz.”
Bidding in this online auction closes on September 11.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.