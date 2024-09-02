1988 Willie Doherty work from Oliver Dowling Collection to be auctioned by Adam’s

By Kevin Mullan
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 11:20 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 11:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An art work by acclaimed Derry artist Willie Doherty from the Oliver Dowling Collection is to be auctioned by Adam’s later this month.

The 1988 piece, ‘Lamenting and Longing’, featuring photography and text, will go under the hammer on September 11.

Bids will start at €1,000 with an estimate of between €2,000 - €4,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The work is from the private collection of the late gallerist whose Oliver Dowling Gallery operated between 1971 and 1995.

An art work by acclaimed Derry artist Willie Doherty from the the Oliver Dowling Collection is to be auctioned by Adam’s later this month.An art work by acclaimed Derry artist Willie Doherty from the the Oliver Dowling Collection is to be auctioned by Adam’s later this month.
An art work by acclaimed Derry artist Willie Doherty from the the Oliver Dowling Collection is to be auctioned by Adam’s later this month.

Aidan Dunne, in a blog for Adam’s in advance of the auction, declares: “while Oliver was clearly drawn to Minimalist principles - especially a liking for the simplest, most elegant solution - he was also open to and excited by innovative work across a broad field, encompassing Conceptualism (Craig-Martin), Performance (Nigel Rolfe), Photo-text (Willie Doherty) and what might be described as a Zen-like free spirit, with an American West Coast accent in the case of Bob Janz.”

Bidding in this online auction closes on September 11.

Related topics:DerryBids

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.