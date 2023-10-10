News you can trust since 1772

2 new midwives join team at Derry's Altnagelvin Hospital

Two newly qualified midwives have been welcomed as they started their professional career at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 10th Oct 2023, 14:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 14:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Midwife Anna Hughes and Midwife Hannah Doherty, both from Derry, were warmly welcomed by Dr Tom Frawley, Chair of the Western Trust and Mary McKenna, Assistant Director for Maternity Services.

Anna Hughes completed her midwifery training at Queen’s University, Belfast and had her placements in Altnagelvin Hospital and is returning as a permanent member of the Midwifery team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anna said her training alongside the mentorship and nurturing she received from the Trust’s Midwifery Team inspired her to apply to join the team once she qualified – a choice she is delighted and proud of.

Newly qualified midwives Anna and Hannah Altnagelvin Hospital.Newly qualified midwives Anna and Hannah Altnagelvin Hospital.
Newly qualified midwives Anna and Hannah Altnagelvin Hospital.
Most Popular

A spokesperson for the Western Trust said it was “wishing Anna and Hannah every success as they begin their midwifery career at the Western Trust”.

The Western Trust has two maternity departments based at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry and the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

The state-of-the-art Altnagelvin maternity department opened in February 2009 and is a purpose-built unit in the South Wing.

The Trust also has community midwifery teams who provide services for women in the Limavady, Derry, Strabane, Omagh and Fermanagh.

Related topics:Western TrustDerryAltnagelvin Hospital