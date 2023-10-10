Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Midwife Anna Hughes and Midwife Hannah Doherty, both from Derry, were warmly welcomed by Dr Tom Frawley, Chair of the Western Trust and Mary McKenna, Assistant Director for Maternity Services.

Anna Hughes completed her midwifery training at Queen’s University, Belfast and had her placements in Altnagelvin Hospital and is returning as a permanent member of the Midwifery team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna said her training alongside the mentorship and nurturing she received from the Trust’s Midwifery Team inspired her to apply to join the team once she qualified – a choice she is delighted and proud of.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newly qualified midwives Anna and Hannah Altnagelvin Hospital.

A spokesperson for the Western Trust said it was “wishing Anna and Hannah every success as they begin their midwifery career at the Western Trust”.

The Western Trust has two maternity departments based at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry and the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

The state-of-the-art Altnagelvin maternity department opened in February 2009 and is a purpose-built unit in the South Wing.