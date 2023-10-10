2 new midwives join team at Derry's Altnagelvin Hospital
Midwife Anna Hughes and Midwife Hannah Doherty, both from Derry, were warmly welcomed by Dr Tom Frawley, Chair of the Western Trust and Mary McKenna, Assistant Director for Maternity Services.
Anna Hughes completed her midwifery training at Queen’s University, Belfast and had her placements in Altnagelvin Hospital and is returning as a permanent member of the Midwifery team.
Anna said her training alongside the mentorship and nurturing she received from the Trust’s Midwifery Team inspired her to apply to join the team once she qualified – a choice she is delighted and proud of.
A spokesperson for the Western Trust said it was “wishing Anna and Hannah every success as they begin their midwifery career at the Western Trust”.
The Western Trust has two maternity departments based at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry and the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.