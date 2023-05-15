Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District hosted a Supercar Saturday event on Saturday, May 13 to raise money for the Mayor’s charity.
The event was held to raise money for First Housing Aid and Support Services.
1. Mayor’s Supercar Saturday in aid of First Housing and Support Service. Supercar fans photographing the event. ©Lorcan Doherty
Mayor’s Supercar Saturday in aid of First Housing and Support Service. Supercar fans photographing the event. ©Lorcan Doherty Photo: Lorcan Doherty
2. Mayor’s Supercar Saturday in aid of First Housing and Support Service. The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy. ©Lorcan Doherty
Mayor’s Supercar Saturday in aid of First Housing and Support Service. The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy. ©Lorcan Doherty Photo: Lorcan Doherty
3. Mayor’s Supercar Saturday in aid of First Housing and Support Service. Supercar fans photographing the event. ©Lorcan Doherty
Mayor’s Supercar Saturday in aid of First Housing and Support Service. Supercar fans photographing the event. ©Lorcan Doherty Photo: Lorcan Doherty
4. Mayor’s Supercar Saturday in aid of First Housing and Support Service. The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy with Gary McCaul, organiser, Stephen McCaul, SMC Children Services, Liam McLaughlin, Senior Support Worker, Eileen Best, Director of Operations, and Adrian Keogh, manager Youth people’s Services, First Housing and Support Service. ©Lorcan Doherty
Mayor’s Supercar Saturday in aid of First Housing and Support Service. The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy with Gary McCaul, organiser, Stephen McCaul, SMC Children Services, Liam McLaughlin, Senior Support Worker, Eileen Best, Director of Operations, and Adrian Keogh, manager Youth people’s Services, First Housing and Support Service. ©Lorcan Doherty Photo: Lorcan Doherty