Mayor's Supercar Saturday in aid of First Housing and Support Service. A packed Guildhall Square during the event. ©Lorcan Doherty
20 cracker pictures of the Derry Mayor's Supercar Saturday

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District hosted a Supercar Saturday event on Saturday, May 13 to raise money for the Mayor’s charity.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 15th May 2023, 16:07 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 16:08 BST

The event was held to raise money for First Housing Aid and Support Services.

Mayor's Supercar Saturday in aid of First Housing and Support Service. Supercar fans photographing the event. ©Lorcan Doherty

Mayor's Supercar Saturday in aid of First Housing and Support Service. The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy. ©Lorcan Doherty

Mayor's Supercar Saturday in aid of First Housing and Support Service. Supercar fans photographing the event. ©Lorcan Doherty

Mayor's Supercar Saturday in aid of First Housing and Support Service. The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy with Gary McCaul, organiser, Stephen McCaul, SMC Children Services, Liam McLaughlin, Senior Support Worker, Eileen Best, Director of Operations, and Adrian Keogh, manager Youth people's Services, First Housing and Support Service. ©Lorcan Doherty

